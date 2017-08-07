Cubs' Jon Lester: Tosses quality start Sunday

Lester allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Nationals.

Lester pitched well in this difficult matchup, holding the opposition to three runs or fewer for the fifth consecutive start and exiting the contest in line for a win. Unfortunately for the lefty, Chicago's bullpen coughed up six runs in what turned into a 9-4 loss. While Lester's 3.97 ERA is high by his standards, he's still in the sub-4.00 range for the fifth consecutive campaign. Keeping it that way won't be easy with a Saturday trip to face the Diamondbacks at Chase Field next on his schedule.