Cubs' Jon Lester: Tosses quality start Sunday
Lester allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Nationals.
Lester pitched well in this difficult matchup, holding the opposition to three runs or fewer for the fifth consecutive start and exiting the contest in line for a win. Unfortunately for the lefty, Chicago's bullpen coughed up six runs in what turned into a 9-4 loss. While Lester's 3.97 ERA is high by his standards, he's still in the sub-4.00 range for the fifth consecutive campaign. Keeping it that way won't be easy with a Saturday trip to face the Diamondbacks at Chase Field next on his schedule.
More News
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Records 2,000th career strikeout Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Improves to 8-6 with win•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Fans 10 in Saturday victory•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Holds Braves to one run in win•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Can't escape disastrous first inning Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows five runs in loss to Rays•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...