Cubs' Jon Lester: Tosses six shutout frames vs. Phillies

Lester (15-5) allowed no runs on eight hits while striking out seven over six innings as he secured the victory Sunday against Philadelphia.

Lester managed to notch his third win in his last four starts, as despite allowing a fair amount of traffic on the bases, he kept the Phillies off the board for six frames. He continues to serve as one of Chicago's more reliable starting pitchers this season, sporting a 3.53 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 126 strikeouts through 158 innings. Lester will take the mound next Friday against Washington.