Cubs' Jon Lester: Touched up by former team

Lester (9-8) allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits and three walks across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against Oakland. He struck out six.

Lester pitched a clean first inning but the wheels came off in the second, when the veteran allowed eight runs. The lefty has been off in his last two starts, giving up 19 hits and 15 earned runs over just nine innings, which has bumped his season ERA up to 4.46. Lester will look to rebound in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds on the road.