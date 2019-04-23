Cubs' Jon Lester: Trending toward Thursday return

Lester (hamstring) appears on track to start Thursday against the Dodgers, although nothing has been confirmed, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester completed a simulated game Saturday without issue, and according to skipper Joe Maddon, the lefty has a shot to return in time for Thursday's matchup. Tyler Chatwood would also be an option for a spot start if Lester isn't ready to go.

