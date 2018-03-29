Cubs' Jon Lester: Unimpressive in first start

Lester allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks across 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Thursday. He struck out two batters.

It was an underwhelming season debut for Lester, as the veteran was chased in the third inning after conceding three runs to the Marlins' first five hitters while recording just one out. Fortunately, Steve Cishek was able to help limit the damage to Lester's ERA by finishing off the third inning without allowing any inherited baserunners to score. The 34-year-old southpaw will look to turn things around in his second start of the season, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Reds.