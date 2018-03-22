Cubs' Jon Lester: Will make minor league appearance Saturday

Lester will pitch Saturday in a minor league game as his final tune-up for Opening Day, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Lester got into the seventh inning in his last spring training start on Monday, and now he'll get one more tune-up before taking the hill for the Cubs on Opening Day against the Marlins next Thursday. The veteran has had a strong spring, posting a 2.81 ERA through four starts.