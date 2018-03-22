Cubs' Jon Lester: Will make minor league appearance Saturday
Lester will pitch Saturday in a minor league game as his final tune-up for Opening Day, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Lester got into the seventh inning in his last spring training start on Monday, and now he'll get one more tune-up before taking the hill for the Cubs on Opening Day against the Marlins next Thursday. The veteran has had a strong spring, posting a 2.81 ERA through four starts.
More News
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...