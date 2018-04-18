Cubs' Jon Lester: Will start Thursday

Lester will take the mound against the Cardinals on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester was originally set to pitch Wednesday but will have his start pushed back a day due to inclement weather in Chicago. It's expected that he will still match up against Luke Weaver, though St. Louis has yet to officially set its rotation. Over three outings in 2018, Lester has logged a 4.40 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with an 11:7 K:BB in 14.1 innings.