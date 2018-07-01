Cubs' Jon Lester: Wins seventh straight start

Lester (11-2) pitched five innings Sunday, yielding four runs (two earned) on three walks and nine hits in the 11-10 win over Minnesota. He struck out five and allowed a home run.

Lester has now picked up a win the last seven times he's touched the mound, bringing his season ERA down to a stingy 2.25 on the year. Still, it was anything but a clean start for the 34-year-old lefty. On the bright side, he put the Cubs on the board with a three-run blast of his own in the second inning. Lester will look to make it eight straight wins next Sunday at home against the Reds.