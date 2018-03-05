Cubs' Jon Lester: Working on throws to bases
Lester is working with new third base coach Brian Butterfield, who came over from the Red Sox this season, on throwing to bases during spring training, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lester's issues throwing to bases are well documented by this point in his career, and many teams attack him through bunts and the running game, forcing the veteran to make throws around the diamond. Butterfield worked with Lester in Boston and is trying his hand again in Chicago. The team wants the lefty to bounce his throws into first, instead of risking an errant toss. While the new strategy could lead to some better results, teams will likely still force the issue with bunting and running until Lester shows more consistency in his throws.
