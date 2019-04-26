Cubs' Jon Lester: Yields one run in loss

Lester (1-1) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was about as sharp as one could have hoped with him coming back after missing two and a half weeks because a left hamstring issue. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough against the Dodgers pitching staff. Because of the injury, Lester has only made four starts this year, and one was an abbreviated one, but he still has strong numbers. Lester is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Mariners on Wednesday.