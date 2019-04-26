Cubs' Jon Lester: Yields one run in loss
Lester (1-1) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.
The 35-year-old was about as sharp as one could have hoped with him coming back after missing two and a half weeks because a left hamstring issue. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough against the Dodgers pitching staff. Because of the injury, Lester has only made four starts this year, and one was an abbreviated one, but he still has strong numbers. Lester is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings this season. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Mariners on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...