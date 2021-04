Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Holder (shoulder) has been throwing bullpen sessions since being placed on the 10-day injured list April 1, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though Holder remains in the midst of a throwing program, the Cubs have yet to outline a target date for his season debut. The right-hander made 18 relief appearances for the Yankees in 2020, posting a 4.98 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 21.2 innings.