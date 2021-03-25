Holder has been slowed by an upper body injury during camp, which likely takes him out of the mix for a potential Opening Day roster spot, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Holder has tossed 3.1 innings across four appearances this spring, with his last outing coming a week ago. It's unclear what exactly his injury is, but it's knocked the righty out of Cactus League action recently, and it looks like it'll knock him out of contention for an Opening Day roster spot, though the righty was already a bit of a longshot to make the team.