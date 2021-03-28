Holder (chest) has been able to take part in long tossing off flat ground since being shut down earlier in spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Holder will head north with the Cubs when camp concludes in the next few days, but he'll likely be parked on the 10-day injured list after having not appeared in a Cactus League game since March 17 due to the chest issue. Fortunately, the righty looks to be making progress, as the Cubs anticipate that he'll be able to complete a bullpen session in the near future.