Holder (shoulder) was recently cleared to begin a throwing program, but he has yet to advance to mound work, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Holder was able to throwing bullpen sessions in April after being diagnosed with a strained right shoulder in spring training, but he suffered a setback at some point that prompted the Cubs to transfer him to the 60-day injured list. The 28-year-old is eligible to return from the IL at any point, but he appears to be several weeks away from being ready for game action, given that he hasn't been throwing bullpen sessions of late. Expect his absence to extend into July, and potentially after the All-Star break.