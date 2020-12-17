Holder signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The reliever will earn $750,000 if he makes the major-league roster. He's been a legitimate big-league reliever in his 176.2 career innings at the highest level, though his modest 4.38 ERA and 21.7 percent strikeout rate make it hardly a surprise that he's yet to record a save. He was significantly below that level last season, posting a 4.98 ERA while striking out just 13.9 percent of opposing batters in 21.2 innings of work, so it seems more likely that he'll be stuck in the minors than pitching in a high-leverage role.
