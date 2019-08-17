Cubs' Jonathan Lucroy: Catching Saturday

Lucroy is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Lucroy will be making his second straight start behind the plate after going 1-for-3 in Friday's contest. In five games since joining the Cubs, the veteran catcher is 5-for-15 with two RBI and a run. He'll continue to battle with Victor Caratini for playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories