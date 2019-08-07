Cubs' Jonathan Lucroy: Signs with Cubs

Lucroy signed a contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as the Cubs -- who are in need of catching depth after trading away Martin Maldonado and losing Willson Contreras to a hamstring injury -- expressed interest in Lucroy after he was released by the Angels earlier in the week. The veteran backstop owns a .242/.310/.371 slash line with seven home runs and 30 RBI in 74 games this season. He figures to split time behind the dish with Victor Caratini until Contreras returns sometime next month.

