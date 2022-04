Villar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Villar doesn't have an everyday home at any position, but his ability to play three infield spots allowed him to draw four consecutive starts before he moved to the bench Sunday. The 30-year-old went 9-for-16 with two doubles, a walk, four RBI and three runs during that four-game stretch, so manager David Ross will likely look to find at least semi-regular playing time for Villar while he's wielding a hot bat.