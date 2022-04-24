Villar went 2-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Pirates. He also notched his first steal.

Making the start at second base, Villar played a key role in the Cubs' big 21-0 win. The 30-year-old has filled a valuable utility role so far, picking up starts at second, third and shortstop, and he has a stellar .350 batting average. Villar should continue to see regular playing time and will be a nice fantasy asset the rest of the season if he keeps hitting like this.