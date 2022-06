Villar was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was originally in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Cardinals, but the Cubs instead opted to remove him from the 40-man roster and reinstate David Bote (shoulder/head) from the 60-day injured list. Villar joined Chicago on a one-year, $6 million deal in March but struggled to a .222/.271/.327 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBI and six stolen bases in 46 games.