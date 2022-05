Villar went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Villar recorded two hits and a double for the second consecutive contest, as he continues to be locked in lately. The super utility player is slashing .389/.450/.833 over his past five games with two home runs, two doubles and four RBI. As long as Villar keeps picking up starts across the diamond, he should maintain plenty of fantasy value if he swings the bat like this.