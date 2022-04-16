Villar went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Villar has started in the Cubs' last three contests, including the first two games at Coors Field, and he's performed well, going 5-for-11 in that stretch with an RBI and three runs scored. Meanwhile, regular third baseman Patrick Wisdom has struggled with a .130/.160/.217 line through seven games. Villar has picked up starts at third, second and shortstop the last three games, so Wisdom may be able to hold onto a regular spot as long as Villar keeps moving around the diamond. Either way, Villar is carving out a valuable role in Chicago and should play frequently moving forward.