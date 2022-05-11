Villar will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game in San Diego.

With Nick Madrigal (back) landing on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Villar looks set to step in as the Cubs' everyday second baseman, at least in the short term. However, Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) is in the midst of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa and could be activated from the IL within the next few days, at which he and Nico Hoerner -- who starts at shortstop Wednesday -- could serve as the Cubs' primary middle infielders.