Villar will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Villar will pick up his third consecutive start, after he was included in the lineup for both halves of Saturday's doubleheader. He went hitless with three strikeouts in six at-bats between those games, during which the Dodgers started a pair of lefty pitchers (Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler). The Dodgers are bringing right-hander Walker Buehler to the hill for the series finale, but Villar will stick in the lineup at third baseman while Patrick Wisdom sits with an ankle injury. Wisdom is available off the bench Sunday and could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday's series opener in San Diego, but Villar would still have a path to steady work at third base if the Cubs elect to deploy Wisdom at designated hitter after the struggling Frank Schwindel was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.