Villar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

He'll give way at second base to rookie Christopher Morel, who has been one of the Cubs' hotter bats since getting a promotion from Double-A Tennessee last week. For his part, Villar has been starting to heat up after a brutal start to the season, as he's slashing .320/.346/.640 with three stolen bases over his last six games. Morel doesn't look like an imminent threat to usurping Villar on the depth chart, but the looming returns of Nick Madrigal (back) and Nico Hoerner (ankle) from the injured list could wind up pushing the veteran back into a utility role.