Villar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI and a stolen base in a 7-0 win against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Making his seventh straight start with Nick Madrigal shelved, Villar opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning, singled home a run during a five-run fourth and walked and swiped second in the sixth. The infielder is only 6-for-34 in May though Tuesday's offensive display demonstrates the 31-year-old's ability to contribute both power and speed, as Villar's 138 power-speed number ranks 14th among all active players.