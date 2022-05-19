site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jonathan-villar-out-of-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Villar is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Villar started the past eight games at the keystone and will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Christopher Morel will man second base in his place Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read