Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 26, 2022
Villar is not in Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta.
He is hitting .341/.380/.386 with zero home runs and one steal in 12 games. Patrick Wisdom gets the start at third base while Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner handle second base and shortstop, respectively.
