Villar is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Villar started at second base Saturday and collected two hits, his first stolen base of the season, three runs and three RBI in a 21-0 Chicago win. The utility man has been stellar with a .350 batting average and .791 OPS, and he'll likely run more moving forward after racking up 14 stolen bases last year and 16 during the condensed 2020 season.