Villar went 4-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Rockies.

All four hits were singles, and Villar was unable to come around to score once, but it was still another excellent performance. In three games at Coors Field, the infielder has gone 8-for-12, pushing his season batting average up to .474. He started at second base in this one, but he's also recently seen time at third and shortstop. Villar should continue to move around the diamond for the Cubs, and he'll have plenty of fantasy value if he keeps hitting like this.