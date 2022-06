Villar is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Villar was returned from the injured list last week and started the past five games, but he'll head to the bench after going 2-for-19 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base during that stretch. He should continue to see increased playing time at second base until Nick Madrigal (groin) rejoins the active roster, though it's Andrelton Simmons who starts at the keystone Friday.