site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jonathan-villar-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 27, 2022
at
3:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Villar isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Villar has hit .240 with four runs, four RBI and a stolen base in his last seven appearances, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Patrick Wisdom is starting at third base and batting sixth.
More News
22H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read