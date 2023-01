Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports.

Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.