Wicks left his most recent start for Double-A Tennessee after one inning as a precaution, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports reports.

While the team is downplaying the injury, they also said they are "hopeful he'll be back at some point soon," so there are no guarantees that Wicks will pitch again this season. The 2021 first-round pick has a 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 87.2 innings.