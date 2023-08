The Cubs called Wicks up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Wicks began the season with Double-A Tennessee and has now completed his ascension to the majors after posting a 3.55 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 91.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. With Drew Smyly returning to a relief role, Wicks will fill the opening in Chicago's rotation and is likely to make his MLB debut Sunday against Pittsburgh.