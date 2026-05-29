Cubs' Jordan Wicks: Handed another start Sunday

Wicks is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Wicks will be making a second turn through the rotation, but he'll receive the start mainly due to the Cubs' dwindling pitching depth rather than merit. After being called up from Triple-A Iowa last weekend, Wicks made his 2026 debut for the Cubs on Tuesday, taking a loss in Pittsburgh after yielding eight earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings. The 26-year-old lefty hadn't pitched especially well at Iowa prior to his promotion, logging a 4.44 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB in 26.1 innings across seven starts.