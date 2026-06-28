Cubs' Jordan Wicks: Promoted, set to pitch Sunday

The Cubs recalled Wicks from Triple-A Iowa, and he's expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Ryan Rolison during Sunday's game against the Brewers, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The left-hander made two starts for Chicago in late May and gave up 11 earned runs across 6.1 innings before being returned to Iowa. Wicks will now get another look in the majors, this time following an opener. In four starts at Triple-A since that brief stint in the big leagues, the 26-year-old surrendered 18 earned runs over 15.2 frames.