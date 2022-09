Wicks (arm) slotted back into Double-A Tennessee's rotation Sept. 2 and has struck out eight while scattering two hits and one walk across seven innings in his two starts this month.

Wicks was briefly shut down after he was removed from his Aug. 23 start as a precaution due to what was apparently a minor arm injury. Since arriving at Double-A in mid-July, Wicks owns a 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB in 28 innings over his eight starts.