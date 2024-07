Wicks (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The left-hander landed on the shelf in mid-June with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, and as of last week he wasn't progressing as quickly as anticipated through his throwing program. Wicks will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-August, and he may need to ramp up his throwing soon in order to have a chance of avoiding a longer absence.