Wicks (forearm) threw a bullpen session Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks was placed on the 15-day IL on April 28 due to a left forearm strain. He was cleared for mound work May 7, and the 24-year-old continues to make progress through his injury. One or two rehab starts for Wicks without any setbacks should give the Cubs the green light to bring the southpaw back into the rotation.