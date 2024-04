Wicks will not make Sunday's scheduled start in Boston due to left forearm tightness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks is coming off his best start of the season, but it would appear he picked up an arm injury either during that outing or in a between-starts throwing session. A stint on the injured list seems likely, but the Cubs could offer more on a potential timetable Sunday. Hayden Wesneski will start Sunday in Wicks' place.