Lobaton signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday.
Lobaton's deal includes an invitation to summer camp, which suggests he'll fill a spot in the Cubs' 60-man player pool. Before he's eligible to appear in MLB games, however, Lobaton would need to be added to the Cubs' 40-man roster. Unless one or two of the top three backstops on the Cubs' organizational depth chart -- Willson Contreras, Victor Caratini and Josh Phegley -- are out for an extended period of time during the 60-game season, Lobaton isn't likely to see action in the majors in 2020.