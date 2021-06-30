Lobaton was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder sprain Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Lobaton suffered a shoulder injury on the final play of the game in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, and the issue is severe enough to warrant an immediate placement on the 60-day injured list. The catcher won't be eligible to return until at least the end of August as a result. Taylor Gushue's contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, and he should serve as the backup catcher while Lobaton and Austin Romine (wrist) are sidelined.