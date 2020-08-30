Martinez was traded from the Rays to the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs have been rotating Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini between catcher and designated hitter so far this season, but Martinez figures to be the primary option at designated hitter going forward, especially against lefties. Martinez got off to a strong start this season with an .850 OPS through his first 12 games, but he finished his time with the Rays going 5-for-26.