Cubs' Jose Quintana: Allows six runs Sunday
Quintana (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing six earned runs on six hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out two.
Quintana didn't have great control in this one, as evidenced by the four walks, though one was intentional. The lefty was actually able to get through the first four innings without allowing a hit, but the Marlins touched him up for five runs in the fifth on four hits and two walks. Another run scored in the sixth when Quintana uncorked a wild pitch with a runner on third base. He'll look for better control and improved results in his next scheduled start Saturday in Milwaukee.
