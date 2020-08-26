Quintana (thumb) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across three innings in a relief appearance Tuesday against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Quintana's 2020 debut was delayed due to undergoing microscopic surgery in early July to repair a left thumb laceration, and the lefty looked understandably rusty in this one. He was at least able to log 55 pitches after only throwing 28 in a simulated game Friday. The Cubs are getting him up to speed out of the bullpen initially, but Quintana should be expected to start at some point. When he does move into the rotation, Alec Mills will likely shift to a long relief role.