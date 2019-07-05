Cubs' Jose Quintana: Another strong start
Quintana (6-7) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates.
Quintana allowed all three of his earned runs between the second and third innings but bounced back to retire the final 11 batters he faced. The effort marked the second time he's completed seven innings of work in his past 13 starts. After a poor stretch for much of June, Quintana has turned in consecutive solid efforts, allowing three earned runs across 13 innings while striking out 10. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.19 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 84 strikeouts across 101 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...