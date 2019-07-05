Cubs' Jose Quintana: Another strong start

Quintana (6-7) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates.

Quintana allowed all three of his earned runs between the second and third innings but bounced back to retire the final 11 batters he faced. The effort marked the second time he's completed seven innings of work in his past 13 starts. After a poor stretch for much of June, Quintana has turned in consecutive solid efforts, allowing three earned runs across 13 innings while striking out 10. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.19 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 84 strikeouts across 101 innings.