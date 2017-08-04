Cubs' Jose Quintana: Bitten by D-backs Thursday
Quintana allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters through five innings during Thursday's loss to Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.
Quintana surrendered three home runs during the game, which was his undoing, and the final result wasn't pretty. However, he pitched around two rain delays, so it's probably wise not to put too much emphasis on the poor showing. After all, the lefty had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past 10 starts for a 2.59 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.7 K/9. Quintana lines up to face the Giants at AT&T Park in his next start.
