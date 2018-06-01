Cubs' Jose Quintana: Blanks Mets over six innings
Quintana (6-4) blanked the Mets over six innings in Thursday's victory. He allowed three hits, issued two walks and struck out six to pick up the win.
Quintana looked strong Thursday in what was undoubtedly one of his best performances of the season. The southpaw struck out the side in the first inning and was able to wiggle his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the third. He cruised from there, retiring nine consecutive Mets before departing after six impressive innings of work. He'll take a 4.30 ERA into his upcoming Wednesday start against a Phillies team that will be without Rhys Hoskins (jaw).
