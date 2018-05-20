Quintana (5-3) picked up the win over the Reds in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, giving up one hit and four walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.

It's the fourth time this season the left-hander has walked four batters in a game, but unlike the previous three outings Quintana wasn't hurt by the free passes, as the Reds' only hit off him came in the fifth inning when they were already down 7-0. Quintana will carry a 4.47 ERA into his next start, likely to be next Saturday at home against the Giants.